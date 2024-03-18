Search

EU foreign policy chief calls Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard'

07:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2024
As Israeli brutalities against Palestinians continue without a ceasefire in sight, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is losing support of the world due to his genocidal policies.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is the latest to raise his voice against the ongoing Israeli killing of the Palestinians. He has said the Israeli military has turned Gaza into the world’s biggest “open-air graveyard”.

Speaking at a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels, Borrell said, “Gaza was before the war the greatest open-air prison. Today it’s the greatest open-air graveyard.”

He said, “It’s a graveyard for tens of thousands of people and also a graveyard for many of the most important principles of humanitarian law.”

In a related development, a UN-backed report has said that famine is imminent and likely to occur in the next two months in northern Gaza. More than five months of fighting have shattered the Palestinian territory, killed thousands and cut off supplies.

According to a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the number of people at risk of “catastrophic hunger” across the besieged enclave has risen to 1.1 million, about half the population.

The IPC assessment comes amid global pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave of 2.3 million people. It said, “Famine is now projected and imminent in the North Gaza and Gaza Governorates and is expected to become manifest during the projection period from mid-March 2024 to May 2024.”

According to Gaza's health ministry, Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 31,726 Palestinians during more than five months of war on Gaza. The latest toll includes at least 81 deaths in the previous 24 hours, a ministry statement said. At least 73,792 people have been wounded in Gaza since Oct 7.

