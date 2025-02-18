Delta Airline Crash at snow-covered Toronto Airport leaves several passengers injured (VIDEO)

ONTARIO – A passenger plane of Delta Airline CRJ900 overturned on snow-covered runway at Toronto Pearson, but all passengers evacuated safely with no casualties reported.

Reports in international media said the Delta Air Lines commercial flight crashed and overturned while attempting to land at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon, with at least 3 individuals suffered serious injured. Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) started probe into the crash, and two runways at the airport will remain closed for several days.

Toronto Airports Authority officials confirmed no deaths, expressing relief for swift emergency response that prevented further casualties. A child, a senior citizen, and a woman in her 40s were reported to have sustained injuries while over a dozen passengers were hospitalized.

The plane crash was also captured by pictures and clips being shared online, showing aircraft turned upside down on snow-covered tarmac, with fire crews spraying foam on the plane. Passengers were seen exiting the overturned aircraft, with one onlooker filming a video from outside the plane.

Pearson Airport was opened after some time but crash caused significant delays and cancellations, with many passengers left stranded as flights were rescheduled.

Parts of Canada are facing extreme weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and bone chilling weather, leading to delays over the past few days. Although reports initially suggested wind gusts contributed to the crash, Toronto Pearson’s fire chief, Todd Aitken, confirmed there were no crosswinds or wet runway conditions.