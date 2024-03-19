Sialkot woman pours petrol on husband, sets him on fire over domestic issue

SIALKOT – A man suffered burn injuries after he was put on fire by his wife over a domestic issue in an area of Sialkot city of Punjab, it emerged on Tuesday.

Reports said the woman along with her sisters and brother-in-law poured petrol on the victim and set him on fire in Ugoki town of Sialkot, police said.

The locals put out the fire and rushed the victim to nearby hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to THQ hospital Sambrial where doctors said the suspect suffered 60 percent burns.

Police have registered a case against the woman, her sisters and brother-in-law over the horrific incident while raids are being conducted to arrest them.