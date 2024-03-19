Sialkot woman pours petrol on husband, sets him on fire over domestic issue

SIALKOT – A man suffered burn injuries after he was put on fire by his wife over a domestic issue in an area of Sialkot city of Punjab, it emerged on Tuesday.
Reports said the woman along with her sisters and brother-in-law poured petrol on the victim and set him on fire in Ugoki town of Sialkot, police said.
The locals put out the fire and rushed the victim to nearby hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to THQ hospital Sambrial where doctors said the suspect suffered 60 percent burns.
Police have registered a case against the woman, her sisters and brother-in-law over the horrific incident while raids are being conducted to arrest them.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
