Gold rebounds slightly in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:59 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
Gold rebounds slightly in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Gold registered slight increase in its prices in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising international prices. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs400 to settle at Rs227,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs343 to close at Rs194,873.

The precious commodity saw an increase in international market where it gained $3 to reach $2,173 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams in domestic market of Pakistan.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs600 to close at Rs226,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs515 to settle at Rs194,530.

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 March 2024

Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.22 749.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.73 39.13
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.77 912.77
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.5 171.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.27 26.57
Omani Riyal OMR 723.7 731.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 315.26 317.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

