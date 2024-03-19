Gold rebounds slightly in Pakistan; check latest rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold registered slight increase in its prices in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs400 to settle at Rs227,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs343 to close at Rs194,873.
The precious commodity saw an increase in international market where it gained $3 to reach $2,173 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams in domestic market of Pakistan.
A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs600 to close at Rs226,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs515 to settle at Rs194,530.
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
