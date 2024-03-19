Gold rebounds slightly in Pakistan; check latest rates

ISLAMABAD – Gold registered slight increase in its prices in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs400 to settle at Rs227,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs343 to close at Rs194,873.

The precious commodity saw an increase in international market where it gained $3 to reach $2,173 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams in domestic market of Pakistan.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs600 to close at Rs226,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs515 to settle at Rs194,530.