Met Office reveals possible date for Eidul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Met Office on Tuesday predicted date of Eidul Fitr 2024, one of two major Islamic festivals in Pakistan.

In its forecast, Pakistan Meteorological Department said Eidul Fitr is expected to be on April 11, 2024. This year, Pakistanis will observe fasting for 30 days.

Ramadan 2024 started on March 12 in Pakistan, and the Shawwal moon will likely be sighted on April 10 (Wednesday).

Earlier this year, Cabinet Division shared a list of holidays for the current year, and for Eid ul Fitr, masses will have off days from April 10 until April 12.

Dates for Islamic festivals are subject to change in accordance of moon sighting. The country's apex moon sighting committee Ruet Hilal will officially announce Eid holidays on April 10, 2024.