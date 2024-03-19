Search

Australia cancels T20 series against Afghanistan for third time citing women’s rights

Web Desk
10:26 AM | 19 Mar, 2024
Cricket Australia again postponed men’s national team from upcoming T20 series against Afghanistan in wake of suppression of women under Taliban-rule.

Kangaroos were scheduled to play T20 against Afghanistan in August this year in UAE, but after talks with the Australian government, the series has been cancelled.

In a statement, Cricket Australia mentioned the deteriroating human rights conditions for women and girls under Taliban government.

Earlier, Cricket Australia canceled Test match against Afghanistan scheduled for November 2021 and withdrew from a three-match ODI series planned for March 2023 in the UAE.

The Australian authorities reiterated commitment to supporting women and girls' participation in cricket globally and expressed willingness to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the ICC to explore ways to resume bilateral matches in the future.

As of 2024, Afghanistan remains only ICC full member nation without women's cricket team.  Following the Taliban takeover, many Afghanistan women's cricketers fled to Australia.

The cancellation of previous ODI series triggered backlash from Afghanistan's star player, Rashid Khan, who threatened to boycott BBL. Despite the postponements, Australia has continued to play against Afghanistan at ICC events, including the 2023 men's ODI World Cup in India.

