Australia cancels T20 series against Afghanistan for third time citing women’s rights

Cricket Australia again postponed men’s national team from upcoming T20 series against Afghanistan in wake of suppression of women under Taliban-rule.
Kangaroos were scheduled to play T20 against Afghanistan in August this year in UAE, but after talks with the Australian government, the series has been cancelled.
In a statement, Cricket Australia mentioned the deteriroating human rights conditions for women and girls under Taliban government.
Earlier, Cricket Australia canceled Test match against Afghanistan scheduled for November 2021 and withdrew from a three-match ODI series planned for March 2023 in the UAE.
The Australian authorities reiterated commitment to supporting women and girls' participation in cricket globally and expressed willingness to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the ICC to explore ways to resume bilateral matches in the future.
As of 2024, Afghanistan remains only ICC full member nation without women's cricket team. Following the Taliban takeover, many Afghanistan women's cricketers fled to Australia.
The cancellation of previous ODI series triggered backlash from Afghanistan's star player, Rashid Khan, who threatened to boycott BBL. Despite the postponements, Australia has continued to play against Afghanistan at ICC events, including the 2023 men's ODI World Cup in India.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Jan-2023/unfair-unexpected-afghanistan-slams-australia-for-cancelling-odi-series
Pakistani rupee saw slight gains against US dollar in the open market on March 19, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.6 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.7
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.22
|749.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.73
|39.13
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.77
|912.77
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.27
|26.57
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.7
|731.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.26
|317.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.