Wagah Border to be out of bounds for public on Independence Day

The Wagah Border will not be open to the public for this year's Independence Day parade and flag-lowering ceremony due to ongoing renovations at the Bab-e-Azadi (Gate of Freedom).
The border crossing is a symbolic site on Pakistan's eastern frontier where Muslim caravans entered the newly formed country in 1947.
The Wagah Border, named after the last village on Pakistan's eastern boundary, became an international frontier on August 17, 1947, following the Radcliffe Boundary Award. This site holds historical importance as the entry point for Muslim refugees from India, and the Bab-e-Azadi was constructed here to commemorate the great migration.
In February 2024, Punjab’s caretaker government initiated a project to renovate and expand the Bab-e-Azadi. Due to this construction, this year’s Independence Day parade by the Pakistan Rangers Punjab and the flag-lowering ceremony will be accessible only to a limited number of guests. The public has been notified of these restrictions through banners displayed at the site.
The Wagah Border has undergone significant transformation over the past 77 years, evolving from a small checkpoint into a grand gate-like structure. The Bab-e-Azadi features a prominent portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah facing India and walls depicting scenes from the 1947 migration.
The joint flag-lowering ceremony by the border forces of Pakistan and India, which began in 1959, remains a major attraction, drawing thousands of spectators each year. However, this year, public access will be restricted due to the ongoing construction.
In 2017, the Wagah Border witnessed the hoisting of Pakistan’s largest national flag by then-Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The flag, standing 400 feet tall, 120 feet wide, and 80 feet high, is visible from miles away.
The renovation project, approved by Punjab’s caretaker government in February, includes significant upgrades to the Bab-e-Azadi and surrounding facilities. The Bab-e-Azadi will be redesigned to resemble the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore’s Shahi Qila, and large LCD screens will be installed for better viewing of the parade. The parade ground will be expanded to accommodate approximately 18,000 spectators, and the parking area will be enlarged. Once completed, the Bab-e-Azadi structure will reach a height of about 120 feet.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.