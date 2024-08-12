Wagah Border to be out of bounds for public on Independence Day

The Wagah Border will not be open to the public for this year's Independence Day parade and flag-lowering ceremony due to ongoing renovations at the Bab-e-Azadi (Gate of Freedom).

The border crossing is a symbolic site on Pakistan's eastern frontier where Muslim caravans entered the newly formed country in 1947.

The Wagah Border, named after the last village on Pakistan's eastern boundary, became an international frontier on August 17, 1947, following the Radcliffe Boundary Award. This site holds historical importance as the entry point for Muslim refugees from India, and the Bab-e-Azadi was constructed here to commemorate the great migration.

In February 2024, Punjab’s caretaker government initiated a project to renovate and expand the Bab-e-Azadi. Due to this construction, this year’s Independence Day parade by the Pakistan Rangers Punjab and the flag-lowering ceremony will be accessible only to a limited number of guests. The public has been notified of these restrictions through banners displayed at the site.

The Wagah Border has undergone significant transformation over the past 77 years, evolving from a small checkpoint into a grand gate-like structure. The Bab-e-Azadi features a prominent portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah facing India and walls depicting scenes from the 1947 migration.

The joint flag-lowering ceremony by the border forces of Pakistan and India, which began in 1959, remains a major attraction, drawing thousands of spectators each year. However, this year, public access will be restricted due to the ongoing construction.

In 2017, the Wagah Border witnessed the hoisting of Pakistan’s largest national flag by then-Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The flag, standing 400 feet tall, 120 feet wide, and 80 feet high, is visible from miles away.

The renovation project, approved by Punjab’s caretaker government in February, includes significant upgrades to the Bab-e-Azadi and surrounding facilities. The Bab-e-Azadi will be redesigned to resemble the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore’s Shahi Qila, and large LCD screens will be installed for better viewing of the parade. The parade ground will be expanded to accommodate approximately 18,000 spectators, and the parking area will be enlarged. Once completed, the Bab-e-Azadi structure will reach a height of about 120 feet.