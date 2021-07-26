First trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey’s parliament speakers in Baku tomorrow

A trilateral meeting of the chairmen of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey will be held for the first time in Baku on July 27.

Following the meeting, all sides are expected to sign the Baku Declaration, reported Azerbaijani media.

Pakistan’s delegation headed by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has arrived in Azerbaijan while Grand National Assembly of Turkey chairperson Mustafa Sentop is leading his team.

Pleased to be in Azerbaijan on the invitation of @Speaker_Az to attend the first Trilateral Meeting of Speakers’ of Parliaments of #Pakistan, #Azerbaijan and #Turkey. Look forward to discuss wide-ranging talks on peace, stability, regional cooperation & connectivity.🇵🇰🇦🇿🇹🇷 — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) July 26, 2021

The Pakistani and Turkish officials were were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament, Ali Huseynli, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament, Adil Aliyev, Ambassadors of Turkey and Pakistan in Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagci, and Bilal Hayee, as well as other officials.

During the visits, the speakers of Pakistan and Turkey parliaments are also expected to visit the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.