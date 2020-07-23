Wrong injection causes blindness to 9 patients in Abbottabad
09:53 AM | 23 Jul, 2020

ABBOTTABAD - At least nine patients lost their eyesight after they were injected with wrong medicine in Eye Ward at the Ayub Teaching Hospital in Abbottabad.

According to media reports, the affected patients also included former Pakistan football team player Afsar Hussain.

Total three woman and six men went blind after they received wrong injection.

The affected patients have urged the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan and provincial Health Minister to take action against the doctor.

