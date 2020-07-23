Quetta cattle market closed over SOPs violation

QUETTA - Administration has closed the largest cattle market in Quetta over violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) imposed to control coronavirus pandemic.

The move came after the provincial health department checked temperature of the traders on Wednesday as they entered the market set up at the eastern bypass. However, they flouted the SOPs implemented for the safety of people.

On inspection, the traders refused to follow the measures and set fire to equipment in the market. The administration and police took action, closed the cattle market and suspended the license of the market and registered a case against rioters who set fire to tents in the market