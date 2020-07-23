LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's bail till August 17

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif till August 17.

According to media details, during the hearing of money laundering and assets beyond income cases, the court has excused itself from hearing the case and referred it to other bench.

Strict security arrangements were taken to avoid any untoward situation.

Earlier on July 16, LHC had extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till July 23 in the same cases.