LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's bail till August 17
01:20 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif till August 17.
According to media details, during the hearing of money laundering and assets beyond income cases, the court has excused itself from hearing the case and referred it to other bench.
Strict security arrangements were taken to avoid any untoward situation.
Earlier on July 16, LHC had extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till July 23 in the same cases.
- Global COVID-19 tally topped 15mln: WHO09:21 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Lahore chakki owners announce Rs 2 /kg increase in flour price09:03 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Gwadar Port to become guarantor of development in view of strategic ...08:29 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan elected as president of UN’s Economic and Social Council11:43 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
-
I consider myself lucky to have worked with Bushra Ansari, says Farhan Saeed
01:57 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
- Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich01:24 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
- You won’t believe what these Pakistani celebs were doing before ...07:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- The Journey of a Pakistani Carpenter to a Fashion Model in Saudi Arab07:47 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020