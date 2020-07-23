LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's bail till August 17
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's bail till August 17
Share

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif till August 17.

According to media details, during the hearing of money laundering and assets beyond income cases, the court has excused itself from hearing the case and referred it to other bench.

Strict security arrangements were taken to avoid any untoward situation. 

Earlier on July 16, LHC had extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till July 23 in the same cases.

More From This Category
Lahore chakki owners announce Rs 2 /kg increase ...
09:03 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
Gwadar Port to become guarantor of development in ...
08:29 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
Pakistan elected as president of UN’s Economic ...
11:43 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
Farogh Naseem to take oath as law minister again
11:06 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law files suit against ...
09:57 PM | 23 Jul, 2020
PIA plans to start flights to Turkey in August
08:41 PM | 23 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I consider myself lucky to have worked with Bushra Ansari, says Farhan Saeed
01:57 PM | 23 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr