Qatari envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s peace efforts
Web Desk
10:02 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Qatari envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s peace efforts
Share

RAWALPINDI – Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The Army Chief congratulated the dignitary on assuming the office and hoped that Pak-Qatar relations will further prosper under his able leadership for the common goal of improved peace and stability in the region and increased economic prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

More From This Category
Sindh introduces new camera-readable vehicle ...
10:59 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Qatari envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s ...
10:02 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Eidul Azha — Fawad’s tweet about second day ...
09:28 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Shahzad Akbar appointed as PM’s adviser on ...
08:29 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
Pakistan govt moves court to appoint legal ...
07:39 PM | 22 Jul, 2020
UAE praises Pakistan’s response to tackle ...
06:34 PM | 22 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
You won’t believe what these Pakistani celebs were doing before they became famous
07:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr