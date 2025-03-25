Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 25 March 2025 Tuesday

Gold remained around all-time high in Pakistan; per tola rate currently stands at Rs318,600, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat hovers at Rs273,148.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 292,875 per tola, 21 karat at 279,562, and 18 Karat at 239,625.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs318,600 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs273,148

Gold Rates in Lahore, and Karachi