Private hospital owner shot dead in broad daylight outside Lahore mosque

LAHORE – An owner of a private hospital was shot dead by unknown gunmen outside a mosque in Valencia Town of Punjab’s capital city on Friday.

Four assailants, who were riding motorcycles, opened fire on Dr Shahid Siddique as he came out of the mosque after offering Friday prayers.

The body of Siddique, who was also a local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been shifted to hospital for medico-legal process.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations has taken notice of the target killing, saying suspects are being traced with the help of safe city cameras.

More to follow..