‘Curse of God be on liars' – PML-N debunks claims Nawaz Sharif sent delegation to Israel

08:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
‘Curse of God be on liars' – PML-N debunks claims Nawaz Sharif sent delegation to Israel
Share

LAHORE – PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday rejected the claims that Nawaz Sharif had sent an official delegation to Israel when he was prime minister.

Talking to media, she stressed that no such developments happened during the tenure of the PML-N government.

Lashing out at elements behind such claims, she said that 'the curse of God be on liars,' adding that national interests were being damaged by spreading such misleading information.

Earlier this month, Noor Dahri, the founder and executive director of UK based Islamic Theology of Counter-Terrorism (ITCT), while giving an interview to a Israeli channel, alleged that former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif had sent a delegation to Tel Aviv to discuss bilateral ties.

He had also claimed that a delegation also visited Israel during the running year.

Maryam Nawaz faces backlash over deleted tweet ... 01:16 AM | 17 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Pakistan’s opposition leader Maryam Nawaz stirred a storm on Twitter for sharing a tweet and later ...

More From This Category
PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi allowed to visit ...
06:15 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
JUI-F expels four senior leaders over criticising ...
05:30 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Pakistan issues notice to Google, Wikipedia for ...
03:53 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Karachi bank building damaged in gas blast
03:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Stay Awake! Motorway police introduce device for ...
04:20 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Nawaz Sharif turns 71
02:45 PM | 25 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dunk-ed: Fahad Mustafa faces backlash over new production venture on sexual harassment
12:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr