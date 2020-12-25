‘Curse of God be on liars' – PML-N debunks claims Nawaz Sharif sent delegation to Israel
Share
LAHORE – PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday rejected the claims that Nawaz Sharif had sent an official delegation to Israel when he was prime minister.
Talking to media, she stressed that no such developments happened during the tenure of the PML-N government.
Lashing out at elements behind such claims, she said that 'the curse of God be on liars,' adding that national interests were being damaged by spreading such misleading information.
Earlier this month, Noor Dahri, the founder and executive director of UK based Islamic Theology of Counter-Terrorism (ITCT), while giving an interview to a Israeli channel, alleged that former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif had sent a delegation to Tel Aviv to discuss bilateral ties.
He had also claimed that a delegation also visited Israel during the running year.
Maryam Nawaz faces backlash over deleted tweet ... 01:16 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan’s opposition leader Maryam Nawaz stirred a storm on Twitter for sharing a tweet and later ...
- ‘Curse of God be on liars' – PML-N debunks claims Nawaz Sharif ...08:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
-
- PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi allowed to visit ailing sister abroad06:15 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- JUI-F expels four senior leaders over criticising Fazlur Rehman05:30 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Stay Awake! Motorway police introduce device for drowsy drivers ...04:20 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
-
- Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The ...07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- #The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming ...06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
-
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020