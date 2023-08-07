Search

Pakistan

Gujranwala Matric 2023 topper awarded Rs1 million at PM House

Web Desk 06:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The topper of Matriculation Examination 2023, Gujranwala Board, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday.

The premier appreciated Jamshed Ali for his outstanding performance in the Matric examination and also awarded one million rupees cash prize to him.

"The government will bear all the expenditures incur his education till Masters level," Shehbaz announced.

He also announced a monthly stipend of Rs30,000 for Jamshed Ali.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanvir Hussain, mother of Jamshed Ali, his teacher and Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala were also present in the meeting.

The BISE Gujranwala had announced this year's Matric results last week.

BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2023 (Check results here)

