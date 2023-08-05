Punjab Police deny Imran Khan was manhandled during arrest in Toshakhana case

LAHORE – The Punjab Police said on Saturday that former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested under the law and there was no truth in reports of manhandling during his arrest.
DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwer said that 36 people who put up resistance during Imran Khan's arrest were arrested. He said that action would be taken under the law against anyone spreading anarchy in the province.
He said the Punjab Police would continue investigation into the May 9 riots and action will be taken against those involved under the law.
The Punjab Police arrested Imran Khan soon after an Islamabad court sentenced him to three years in jail and he was later shifted to Attock Jail.
Imran Khan was taken to Islamabad from Lahore by road and then his medical checkup was done at the PIMS Hospital.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.33
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trend on the second consecutive day on Saturday after upward trend in the international market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,300 to close at Rs222,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs1,115 to settle at Rs191,016, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $10 to settle at $1,942 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.
