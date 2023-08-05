Punjab Police deny Imran Khan was manhandled during arrest in Toshakhana case

LAHORE – The Punjab Police said on Saturday that former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested under the law and there was no truth in reports of manhandling during his arrest.

DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwer said that 36 people who put up resistance during Imran Khan's arrest were arrested. He said that action would be taken under the law against anyone spreading anarchy in the province.

He said the Punjab Police would continue investigation into the May 9 riots and action will be taken against those involved under the law.

The Punjab Police arrested Imran Khan soon after an Islamabad court sentenced him to three years in jail and he was later shifted to Attock Jail.

Imran Khan was taken to Islamabad from Lahore by road and then his medical checkup was done at the PIMS Hospital.