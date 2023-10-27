Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza crosses 7,000 mark

The Israeli forces conducted a second ground raid into Gaza on the 21st day of the conflict. The Gaza health ministry reported that over 7,000 Palestinians have died in the ongoing fight between the Israeli military and Hamas.
Additionally, the US military launched airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in response to attacks on US personnel by Iranian-backed groups.
Israel “clearly” opposes the delivery of humanitarian aid to northern Gaza where hundreds of thousands remain trapped during incessant bombing.
UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Palestine Lynn Hastings said, “The government of Israel has been clear that they don’t want us delivering [aid] in the north.”
Hastings said, “So our staff will have to assume certain security risks if we determine the assistance that we have to be lifesaving and needs to be delivered.”
“I’ve said it before that over a million people cannot just pick up and move to the south where there have been repeated bombings. There is no service delivery, there is no shelter there. We need to be able to deliver [assistance] to those people and we need to be able to deliver assistance to wherever people are in need,” said Hastings.
Israel’s army says its forces have killed Midhat Mabasher, the commander of Hamas’s West Khan Younis battalion.
The army said the operation on Thursday night was carried out together with Shin Bet, Israel’s security agency.
It added that Mabasher had taken part in launching explosives against Israeli settlements and the army.
Separately, a medical delegation comprising 10 foreign doctors has entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, along with 10 trucks importing water, food and medicine.
Hospital workers urgently need medical supplies and fuel for their generators as they treat thousands of people wounded in the bombings.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
