Police raid dance party in DHA Karachi house

KARACHI – Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza has taken notice of a dance party organized at a house in Defence area of southern port city of Karachi.

Police said the party was arranged at the house located in limits of Gizri police station, adding that SSP Clifton had been assigned a task to investigate the matter.

A First Information Report (FIR) in this regard was registered at the Gizri police station on Oct 14.

Videos of the upscale party show young men and women dancing under the influence before police raided there.

During the action, police detained nearly a dozen partygoers and registered a case against them for using banned drugs.