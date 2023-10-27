Kashmiris observe Black Day against illegal Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD – Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Black Day today (October 27) register the protest against the illegal occupation of the territory by India on this day in 1947.

Each year, October 27 is observed as Kashmir Black Day as the day marks a grave human tragedy in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) when Indian forces rushed Srinagar to occupy, subjugate, oppress, and terrorise the Kashmiris.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars are being held across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and all over the world to condemn the invasion of Indian Army on October 27, 1947 as well as the revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Modi-led fascist government on August 5, 2019.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its excesses in the occupied Kashmir.

In his message on day, he said an intensified campaign to ‘Indianize’ Kashmir and transform Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land has been in full swing since 5 August 2019.

He Indian occupation has taken a number of steps to realize these nefarious designs, including gerrymandering of the electoral constituencies, addition of non-Kashmiris to voter rolls, issuance of domicile certificates to outsiders, and introduction of new laws on ownership of land and property.