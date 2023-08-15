Black Day: Kashmiris observe India's Independence Day with protests, rallies

SRINAGAR – Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world are observing the Indian Independence Day as Black Day to draw the international community's attention towards the unlawful and forcible Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

As New Delhi observed the 77th anniversary of its independence, oppressed Kashmiris marked a complete shutdown in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Hurriyat’s call.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference urged Kashmiris to observe a complete strike today to protest against illegal occupation and state terrorism. The move aims to apprise the world of the continued brutalities and custodial killing of innocent Kashmiris and the unabated massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the caged valley.

On the occasion, black flags have been mounted everywhere while protest rallies will be organised against the grave violations by Indian armed forces in the region.

In parts of the world including London, Kashmiris will also hit the streets for anti-India demonstrations to condemn brutalities in the occupied territory.

On Independence Day, Indian authorities changed IIOJK, particularly the capital, into a military garrison.

Key regions in the metropolis saw the deployment of huge paramilitary troops, while new bunkers and barricades have been formed to terrorise the local residents.

Despite inhumane restrictions, Kashmiris observed Pakistan’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm and devotion. Some even dared to hoist Pakistani flags on their houses, despite being aware of the consequences.

At midnight, Kashmiris also burst firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.