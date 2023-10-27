Jani Door Gaye: Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in new single

Hadiqa Kiani, a renowned Pakistani artist known for her exceptional talents as a singer, songwriter and philanthropist, has left an indelible mark on the Pakistani music industry. Her journey began on August 11, 1974, when she was born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
In the late 1990s, she soared to prominence with the release of her debut album, "Raaz." This album featured chart-toppers like the unforgettable "Boohey Barian." What sets Hadiqa apart is her remarkable ability to seamlessly transition between diverse music genres, including pop, folk and classical. This versatility has garnered her a loyal and fervent fan following.
More recently, Kiani offered a tantalizing glimpse of her upcoming single. The teaser poster, which she shared on her Instagram, featured the talented actors Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali in a poignant moment.
The caption accompanying the poster reads, "presenting a glimpse of 'Jani Door Gaye' - a homage to Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahib, featuring the soul-stirring vocals of @hadiqakianiofficial, and starring the remarkable @haniaheheofficial and @wahaj.official. The story unfolds as an exploration of an inevitable separation and the ethereal union of two souls in different realms."
Fans were quick to express their excitement and eagerness in the comments section.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-27/1698424750-6787.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-27/1698424754-5347.jpeg
This upcoming release promises to be a powerful and emotional musical journey, a testament to Hadiqa Kiani's enduring artistry.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
