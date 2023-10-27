Jani Door Gaye: Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in new single

Hadiqa Kiani, a renowned Pakistani artist known for her exceptional talents as a singer, songwriter and philanthropist, has left an indelible mark on the Pakistani music industry. Her journey began on August 11, 1974, when she was born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

In the late 1990s, she soared to prominence with the release of her debut album, "Raaz." This album featured chart-toppers like the unforgettable "Boohey Barian." What sets Hadiqa apart is her remarkable ability to seamlessly transition between diverse music genres, including pop, folk and classical. This versatility has garnered her a loyal and fervent fan following.

More recently, Kiani offered a tantalizing glimpse of her upcoming single. The teaser poster, which she shared on her Instagram, featured the talented actors Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali in a poignant moment.

The caption accompanying the poster reads, "presenting a glimpse of 'Jani Door Gaye' - a homage to Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahib, featuring the soul-stirring vocals of @hadiqakianiofficial, and starring the remarkable @haniaheheofficial and @wahaj.official. The story unfolds as an exploration of an inevitable separation and the ethereal union of two souls in different realms."

Fans were quick to express their excitement and eagerness in the comments section.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-27/1698424750-6787.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-27/1698424754-5347.jpeg

This upcoming release promises to be a powerful and emotional musical journey, a testament to Hadiqa Kiani's enduring artistry.