COVID-19 pandemic: CM Buzdar inaugurates Tiger Force in Sialkot   

SIALKOT – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Tiger Force to counter coronavirus effects.

According to media reports, the Tiger Force was launched after successful completion of its test run.

The Punjab CM also reviewed arrangements made for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Later, Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a visit to corona field hospital and inspected the measures taken to counter the spread of the virus. He is also scheduled to visit a center designated to distribute the financial assistance among the lockdown-hit people.

Coronavirus Tiger Force has jump to an action from today. Students, social workers, teachers, engineers doctors, journalists, medical workers and those associated with NGOs have registered for the Tiger Force.

Time for registration of the Tiger Force also ended.

TORs containing Code of Conduct for Tiger Force were also issued. Membership will be suspended if the Code of Conduct not implemented. The Tiger Force will work at the provincial, district, and union council levels.