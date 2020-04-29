COVID-19 pandemic: CM Buzdar inaugurates Tiger Force in Sialkot   
Web Desk
01:36 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: CM Buzdar inaugurates Tiger Force in Sialkot   
Share

SIALKOT – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated Tiger Force to counter coronavirus effects.

According to media reports, the Tiger Force was launched after successful completion of its test run.

The Punjab CM also reviewed arrangements made for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Later, Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a visit to corona field hospital and inspected the measures taken to counter the spread of the virus. He is also scheduled to visit a center designated to distribute the financial assistance among the lockdown-hit people.

Coronavirus Tiger Force has jump to an action from today. Students, social workers, teachers, engineers doctors, journalists, medical workers and those associated with NGOs have registered for the Tiger Force.

Time for registration of the Tiger Force also ended.

TORs containing Code of Conduct for Tiger Force were also issued. Membership will be suspended if the Code of Conduct not implemented. The Tiger Force will work at the provincial, district, and union council levels.

More From This Category
No truth in ending lockdown reports on Thursday: ...
12:11 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
Petrol price likely to go down by Rs20 per litre ...
10:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
28 Pakistani enterprises participate in cloud ...
09:49 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
PTI lawmaker Sidra Imran tests negative for ...
07:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pakistan, Iran discuss resuming cross-border ...
07:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Pakistani-American community leader in Texas dies ...
06:19 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Oscars 2021 will allow streamed films due to COVID-19 pandemic
03:56 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr