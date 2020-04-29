President Dr Alvi reviews COVID-19 situation in Balochistan

QUETTA - President Dr Arif Alvi has reached Quetta on a one-day tour today (Wednesday) where Governor and the Chief Minister of Balochistan received the president.

While speaking at a meeting to review Corona situation in Balochistan, the president pressed upon the federal and provincial governments to continue a coordinated strategy to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The President expressed satisfaction over Balochistan Government's steps for extending effective cooperation to the poor people during lockdown.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain retired Fazeel Asghar briefed the President about provincial government's measures for the containment of COVID-19.

Interior Minister Brigadier retired Ijaz Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, Governor Balochistan Justice retired Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Corps Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf and other senior officials attended the meeting.