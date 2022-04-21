PM Shehbaz Sharif pledges all out support to tribal leaders during North Waziristan visit
Premier was briefed over security along Pak-Afghan border during visit to mountainous tribal area
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan, bordering Afghanistan where he spent time with tribal elders.
A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said, the tribal elders felicitated the newly elected Prime Minister and thanked him for his first visit to the sparsely populated area. The visit reflects the prime minister's attention and concern for the tribal districts, it added.
During the meeting, PM Shehbaz also greeted tribal elders for their cooperation in the fight against terrorism for a peaceful and stable Pakistan.
وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے آج شمالی وزیرستان کا دورہ کیا— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 21, 2022
وزیراعظم نے قبائلی عمائدین کے ساتھ ملاقات کی اور ان کے ساتھ وقت گزارا
قبائلی عمائدین نے وزیراعظم کا خیرمقدم کیا اور علاقے کے پہلے دورہ پر شکریہ ادا کیا جس سے قبائلی اضلاع کے لئے وزیراعظم کی توجہ اور فکر کا اظہار ہوتا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/HlteNFvZoJ
He also vowed that the incumbent government would make every effort to facilitate the local population and ensure socio-economic development. Sharif also acknowledged that the tribal districts have made great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also given a detailed briefing on the prevalent security situation in the region where militants stayed in previous years.
On arrival at Miranshah, the premier was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military media wing said.
PM Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan today. PM was received by COAS Gen. Bajwa. PM laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument and offered Fateha for valiant sons of the soil who rendered supreme sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/GFLsxaqOdW— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 21, 2022
PM also laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered Fateha for valiant sons of the soil who rendered supreme sacrifices while defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders early completion of ... 02:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Wapda and FWO to complete the Diamer Bhasha Dam project by ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif pledges all out support to tribal leaders during ...09:26 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Islamabad Club Challenge Cup 2022: Kalabagh/Shahtaj enter main final08:21 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
-
- TikTok, shooting video games banned in Taliban-led Afghanistan07:22 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Exclusive: Meet the youngest candidate to pass CSS in the history of ...07:06 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with family in Qatar05:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with husband Bilal Shah04:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan's wife looks stunning in latest pictures03:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022