PM Shehbaz Sharif pledges all out support to tribal leaders during North Waziristan visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan, bordering Afghanistan where he spent time with tribal elders.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said, the tribal elders felicitated the newly elected Prime Minister and thanked him for his first visit to the sparsely populated area. The visit reflects the prime minister's attention and concern for the tribal districts, it added.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz also greeted tribal elders for their cooperation in the fight against terrorism for a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے آج شمالی وزیرستان کا دورہ کیا

وزیراعظم نے قبائلی عمائدین کے ساتھ ملاقات کی اور ان کے ساتھ وقت گزارا

قبائلی عمائدین نے وزیراعظم کا خیرمقدم کیا اور علاقے کے پہلے دورہ پر شکریہ ادا کیا جس سے قبائلی اضلاع کے لئے وزیراعظم کی توجہ اور فکر کا اظہار ہوتا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/HlteNFvZoJ — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 21, 2022

He also vowed that the incumbent government would make every effort to facilitate the local population and ensure socio-economic development. Sharif also acknowledged that the tribal districts have made great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also given a detailed briefing on the prevalent security situation in the region where militants stayed in previous years.

On arrival at Miranshah, the premier was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military media wing said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan today. PM was received by COAS Gen. Bajwa. PM laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument and offered Fateha for valiant sons of the soil who rendered supreme sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/GFLsxaqOdW — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 21, 2022

PM also laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered Fateha for valiant sons of the soil who rendered supreme sacrifices while defending Pakistan’s sovereignty.