Chakwal man ends life after killing wife, four children 

A heart-wrenching incident was reported as man killed his entire family before committing suicide in Chakwal, a city located in the north of the Punjab province.

Local police told media that Shafqat Saleem, a resident of Muzzdalfa Town in Chakwal city killed his wife, and four children before ending his life. The bodies were later shifted to hospital for medico-legal procedure.

Before going on killing spree, the man dialed police helpline 15 and reported that he killed his wife and four children - two girls and two boys.

The children were 16 years and 14 years old while the sons were 13 years and 7 years old.

Initial probe reveals that Saleem took the step due to poverty while further investigations are underway.

Investigators collected evidence from his residence and shifted the bodies to a hospital for further procedure.

Earlier, similar incidents have reported although the motives behind them were different. In one such incident, a man committed suicide after killing his wife and son in Karachi over a domestic dispute.