Search

ad
Pakistan

Imran Khan nominates Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister

Web Desk
01:54 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Imran Khan nominates Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister

PESHAWAR – Embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) swept elections 2024 in northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and now party founder nominated Ali Amin Gandapur for the post of chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister who has been in jail since August last year, confirmed Gandapur’s nomination to journalists in a formal conversation.

Khan, 71, said his party will not negotiate with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for coalition government.

In crucial election of Dera Ismail Khan - NA-44, PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur defeated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He received 92,244 votes.

Who is Ali Amin Gandapur?

Gandapur a known politician who served as Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan from October 5, 2018, until April 10, 2022.

He was a member of the Provincial Assembly of KP from 2013 to 2018, where he held position of Provincial Minister for Revenue. He belonged to politically influential Pashtun family in DI Khan, with his father, Major (r) Aminullah Gandapur, also being active in politics, and his brother, Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, also involved in the political landscape. 

Gandapur received his education from schools in Dera Ismail Khan and provincial capital Peshawar, and pursued his BA (honors) from Gomal University.

He started his political career with his election to the Provincial Assembly of KP in 2013 as a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. In 2018 polls, he secured a seat in the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-38. 

Read more: PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s father dies of heart attack 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:54 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan nominates Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister

01:29 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Chakwal man ends life after killing wife, four children 

12:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

PPP’s newly elected candidate from PS-80 Abdul Aziz Junejo passes ...

11:44 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Punjab ex-info minister Sumsam Bukhari, son face police case over ...

12:05 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Caretaker PM Kakar summoned in case of forced disappearance of Baloch ...

11:29 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Pakistan to receive scattered rains this week; Check latest update ...

Pakistan

02:23 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Check forecast for Pakistan's capital

01:34 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Woman 'commits suicide' by jumping from Goldcrest Mall in DHA ...

06:54 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s father dies of heart attack 

09:55 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Former PTI MPA Chaudhary Adnan shot dead in Rawalpindi

09:57 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on Bilawal

09:59 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Firdous Ashiq Awan lands in double trouble as video of her slapping ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Zindigi and Popcorn Studio Collaborate to Transform Co-working Spaces Across Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: