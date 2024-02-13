Imran Khan nominates Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister

PESHAWAR – Embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) swept elections 2024 in northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and now party founder nominated Ali Amin Gandapur for the post of chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister who has been in jail since August last year, confirmed Gandapur’s nomination to journalists in a formal conversation.

Khan, 71, said his party will not negotiate with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for coalition government.

In crucial election of Dera Ismail Khan - NA-44, PTI stalwart Ali Amin Gandapur defeated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He received 92,244 votes.

Who is Ali Amin Gandapur?

Gandapur a known politician who served as Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan from October 5, 2018, until April 10, 2022.

He was a member of the Provincial Assembly of KP from 2013 to 2018, where he held position of Provincial Minister for Revenue. He belonged to politically influential Pashtun family in DI Khan, with his father, Major (r) Aminullah Gandapur, also being active in politics, and his brother, Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, also involved in the political landscape.

Gandapur received his education from schools in Dera Ismail Khan and provincial capital Peshawar, and pursued his BA (honors) from Gomal University.

He started his political career with his election to the Provincial Assembly of KP in 2013 as a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. In 2018 polls, he secured a seat in the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-38.

