PML-N emerges largest party after polls: Shehbaz

03:09 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
PML-N emerges largest party after polls: Shehbaz
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday insisted that his party has emerged as largest political party after election 2024 amid PTI’s allegations of fraud and rigging in the polls.

Addressing a press conference, the former prime minister admitted that the number of independent candidates is obviously greaten but when it comes to the political parties, the PML-N is the largest party in country.

He said that independent candidates backed by PTI can form a government in the Centre if they are ready to show majority in lower house of the parliament.

“We will welcome them and happily sit in opposition,” Shehbaz Sharif said, adding that the PML-N will use its constitutional and legal right if the independents failed to form the government. He said the number of seats held by the PML-N reached to 80 in National Assembly after some independent candidates joined his party.

He asserted that the PML-N has a majority in Punjab. He further said that he continued to hold his ground that Nawaz Sharif will be the candidate for the prime minister’s slot.

While talking about prevailing economic crisis in the country, he said the new government will have to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for another loan package.

Shehbaz further said a consultation process is underway to make alliance with the PPP and other parties for forming the government in Centre.

Imran Khan nominates Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister

