Search

ad
Business

Suzuki GD 110s 2024 price in Pakistan

Web Desk
01:05 PM | 13 Feb, 2024
Suzuki GD 110s 2024 price in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

Suzuki is known for premium two-wheeler bikes in Pakistan, while Honda still rules entry level bike market. Among Suzuki's line-up, GD 110s stands tall as the bikes offers comfort and durability with no compromise on performance.

The bike market in the country saw new players, however Suzuki holds its loyal customers but the company's bikes are expensive and are not the first option for many people.

GD 110s remained the most popular models, and despite the huge competition, these bikes were spotted on roads.

Suzuki GD 110s is a blend of style and power and its Euro II technology offers an economic ride, especially within cities. The bike was designed as a compact and economical commuter motorcycle, particularly suited for urban and city riding. It's often chosen for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.

Suzuki GD 110s latest Price in Pakistan

The price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs352,000/-

Suzuki GD 110s Features

GD110S comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine known for fuel efficiency. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc, and its design offers a comfortable riding experience, with an ergonomic seating position and adequate suspension for city roads.

The famous ride is loaded with a basic instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offer a comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.

Suzuki GD 110s Fuel Average

Suzuki GD 110s offers a distance of 35 kilometers per liter. 

Suzuki GD 110s Colors in Pakistan

Black, Black, Red, Grey, and Blue 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

01:05 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Suzuki GD 110s 2024 price in Pakistan

10:27 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

PSX falls over 1,400 points, hovering below 60,000 in post-elections ...

10:23 AM | 12 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 1400 points amid uncertainty over ...

12:00 AM | 12 Feb, 2024

Toyota Land Cruiser 2024: Here is all you need to know about this ...

10:54 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Honda Pridor latest price in February 2024 in Pakistan 

10:56 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange bleeds over 2000 points amid uncertainty over ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:08 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Zindigi and Popcorn Studio Collaborate to Transform Co-working Spaces Across Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 13 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.65 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.09 759.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.49 39.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.65 41.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.92 924.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 734.28 742.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.46 78.16
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 323.85 326.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 13th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: