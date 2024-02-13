Suzuki GD 110s 2024 price in Pakistan

Suzuki is known for premium two-wheeler bikes in Pakistan, while Honda still rules entry level bike market. Among Suzuki's line-up, GD 110s stands tall as the bikes offers comfort and durability with no compromise on performance.

The bike market in the country saw new players, however Suzuki holds its loyal customers but the company's bikes are expensive and are not the first option for many people.

GD 110s remained the most popular models, and despite the huge competition, these bikes were spotted on roads.

Suzuki GD 110s is a blend of style and power and its Euro II technology offers an economic ride, especially within cities. The bike was designed as a compact and economical commuter motorcycle, particularly suited for urban and city riding. It's often chosen for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.

Suzuki GD 110s latest Price in Pakistan

The price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs352,000/-

Suzuki GD 110s Features

GD110S comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine known for fuel efficiency. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc, and its design offers a comfortable riding experience, with an ergonomic seating position and adequate suspension for city roads.

The famous ride is loaded with a basic instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offer a comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.

Suzuki GD 110s Fuel Average

Suzuki GD 110s offers a distance of 35 kilometers per liter.

Suzuki GD 110s Colors in Pakistan

Black, Black, Red, Grey, and Blue