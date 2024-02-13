PPP’s newly elected candidate from PS-80 Abdul Aziz Junejo passes away

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party's leader Engineer Abdul Aziz Junejo, who won Sindh Assembly election from PS-80, passed away on Tuesday.
Junejo's demise was confirmed by his Ghulam Abbas Naich, a local official from Khairpur Nathan Shah, local media reported. He was admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi and he breathed his last on Feb 13, 2024.
The deceased was a known political figure in his constituency, as he got massive support from the electorate, paving his way to victory on seat PS-80. In recent elections, Junejo secured victory with 52,131 votes.
His demise sent shockwaves in his party, and political landscape, leaving his supporters and constituents expressing sadness.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
