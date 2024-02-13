PPP’s newly elected candidate from PS-80 Abdul Aziz Junejo passes away

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party's leader Engineer Abdul Aziz Junejo, who won Sindh Assembly election from PS-80, passed away on Tuesday.

Junejo's demise was confirmed by his Ghulam Abbas Naich, a local official from Khairpur Nathan Shah, local media reported. He was admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi and he breathed his last on Feb 13, 2024.

The deceased was a known political figure in his constituency, as he got massive support from the electorate, paving his way to victory on seat PS-80. In recent elections, Junejo secured victory with 52,131 votes.

His demise sent shockwaves in his party, and political landscape, leaving his supporters and constituents expressing sadness.