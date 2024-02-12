Search

Former PTI MPA Chaudhary Adnan shot dead in Rawalpindi

09:55 PM | 12 Feb, 2024
Former PTI MPA Chaudhary Adnan
Source: File photo

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Chaudhary Muhammad Adnan, who contested the election in 2024, was shot dead by unidentified men in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The incident took place at noon near Rawalpindi’s Police Lines and his driver was critically injured, police said in a statement.

According to the police, unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened opened fire on Adnan, killing the former MPA at the scene.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the assassination and CCTV footage of the incident was being obtained. Adnan’s body was shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Adnan was contesting the Feb 8 general elections in NA-57 and PP-19 constituencies.

According to the information available on the Punjab Assembly website, Adnan, son of Chaudhary Muhammad Jan, was born on February 15, 1976 in Rawalpindi. He graduated in Commerce from the University of the Punjab, Lahore.

He was elected Member Punjab Assembly in General Elections 2018 and served as Parliamentary Secretary for Social Welfare. He also served as Parliamentary Secretary for Revenue during 2018-2020.

