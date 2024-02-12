Former PTI MPA Chaudhary Adnan shot dead in Rawalpindi

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Chaudhary Muhammad Adnan, who contested the election in 2024, was shot dead by unidentified men in Rawalpindi on Monday.
The incident took place at noon near Rawalpindi’s Police Lines and his driver was critically injured, police said in a statement.
According to the police, unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened opened fire on Adnan, killing the former MPA at the scene.
Police said they have launched an investigation into the assassination and CCTV footage of the incident was being obtained. Adnan’s body was shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Adnan was contesting the Feb 8 general elections in NA-57 and PP-19 constituencies.
According to the information available on the Punjab Assembly website, Adnan, son of Chaudhary Muhammad Jan, was born on February 15, 1976 in Rawalpindi. He graduated in Commerce from the University of the Punjab, Lahore.
He was elected Member Punjab Assembly in General Elections 2018 and served as Parliamentary Secretary for Social Welfare. He also served as Parliamentary Secretary for Revenue during 2018-2020.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.