Ushna Shah hosts star-studded birthday bash brimming with love, laughter

10:35 PM | 12 Feb, 2024
Ushna Shah hosts star-studded birthday bash brimming with love, laughter
Source: Instagram

More than just a captivating beauty, Ushna Shah is a force to be reckoned with on the Pakistani entertainment scene. Her talent transcends mere acting, leaving audiences spellbound with her nuanced portrayals in countless hit dramas. From the raw vulnerability in "Cheekh" to the steely resolve in "Habs," she seamlessly navigates diverse characters, each performance etched with depth and authenticity.

A WWF Goodwill Ambassador and outspoken advocate for animal rights, Shah extends her compassion beyond the screen, making her a true gem of Pakistani entertainment and activism. This multifaceted artist celebrates not only her birthday today but a career marked by excellence and a heart brimming with purpose.

 Shah recently marked her 34th birthday with a vibrant bash brimming with love, laughter, and celebrity friends. Her husband, Hamza Amin, took to Instagram stories to share captivating glimpses of the celebration, revealing a night etched in neon and joy.

Fellow luminaries of the industry graced the occasion, including Kinza Hashmi, Adeel Hussain, Ahad Raza Mir, Anzela Abbasi and her husband, and Usama Khan. The atmosphere crackled with energy, illuminated by custom neon signs declaring "Lights Camera Ushna," a playful nod to her captivating presence on screen.

A decadent two-tier cake took centre stage, tempting taste buds and adding a touch of sweetness to the festivities. The birthday girl herself exuded effortless glamour, opting for a chic sleeveless top with puffed sleeves and stylish brown straight pants, striking the perfect balance between casual and celebratory.

Tariq Amin also shared an adorable photo dump with the cutest caption. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Neice in-law @ushnashah , such a gorgeous Sunday afternoon … New moon new beginnings … Family friends and lots of fun … Wishing you all the happiness always …"

On the work front, Shah was also seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa and Daurr.

Ushna Shah's daring black dress ignites fiery debate

Facebook Comments

