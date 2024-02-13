Punjab ex-info minister Sumsam Bukhari, son face police case over attack on professor

OKARA - Sumsam Bukhari, the former information minister of Punjab, and his son faced police case in wake of an attack on Okara University professor.

It started with an attack on Professor Dr. Anwarul Haq who was injured by unidentified assailants riding a car. The attackers managed to escape from the scene after opening gunshots.

The victim was leaving the varsity campus when unidentified suspects intercepted his car and attempted to abduct him. The faculty member resisted, and the culprits shot at and injured him. The injured professor was shifted to the DHQ hospital for treatment.

Later, a case was lodged against 10 people, including former minister Sumsam Bukhari and his son Hassan Bukhari.

Police started probe as the motive behind the attack remains unknown, while investigators work diligently to uncover the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Okara University administration and faculty members await further updates from cops as they pursue leads and gather evidence.