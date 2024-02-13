Punjab ex-info minister Sumsam Bukhari, son face police case over attack on professor

OKARA - Sumsam Bukhari, the former information minister of Punjab, and his son faced police case in wake of an attack on Okara University professor.
It started with an attack on Professor Dr. Anwarul Haq who was injured by unidentified assailants riding a car. The attackers managed to escape from the scene after opening gunshots.
The victim was leaving the varsity campus when unidentified suspects intercepted his car and attempted to abduct him. The faculty member resisted, and the culprits shot at and injured him. The injured professor was shifted to the DHQ hospital for treatment.
Later, a case was lodged against 10 people, including former minister Sumsam Bukhari and his son Hassan Bukhari.
Police started probe as the motive behind the attack remains unknown, while investigators work diligently to uncover the circumstances leading up to the incident.
Okara University administration and faculty members await further updates from cops as they pursue leads and gather evidence.
Pakistani currency inched lower against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 13, 2024 amid political instability.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.09
|759.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.49
|39.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.65
|41.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.92
|924.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.28
|742.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.46
|78.16
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.85
|326.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
