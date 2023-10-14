  

Jannat Mirza

Web Desk
14 Oct, 2023
Jannat Mirza
Source: Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Jannat Mirza has earned fame and recognition as a Tiktok celebrity, artist and leading model of Pakistan. She gained fame as a TikTok star, known for her entertaining lip-sync videos on the video-sharing app.

Jannat Mirza Personal and Family Details

Jannat Mirza Birth and Early Life

Jannat Mirza was born on Thursday, Sep 14, 2000, in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Her father Mirza Anjum Kamal, is a police officer.

Jannat Mirza Education

Jannat Mirza completed her graduation from the University of Faisalabad.

Jannat Mirza Siblings

Jannat Mirza has two sisters, Alishbha Anjum and Sehar Mirza, and they too are TikTokers. She has one brother.

Jannazt Mirza's Engagement

Jannat Mirza has been engaged to Umer Butt and they will get married soon this year.

Jannat Mirza Net Worth

Approximately, Jannat Mirza’s net worth is Rs10 million.

Jannat Mirza’s Recognition

Jannat Mirza resides in Faisalabad, Pakistan. She works as a model. She is known for her beautiful looks, cute smile, style and hot personality. She has a big fan following in India. She is one of the most beautiful and trendy girls on Tiktok and you can see her in her modeling shoots right away.

She is best known for her comedy video clips and TikTok lip syncs. She usually shares photos of fashionable outfits and models on Instagram. She has earned a prized badge as a TikTok comedian. She is also a style blogger.

Jannat Mirza Viral Post

Pakistan's famous TikToker was openly offered marriage by a citizen whose video is going viral on social media. In response to the marriage proposal, Janat Mirza does not say anything but passes quietly and even refuses to marry with a gesture.

Jannat Mirza Instagram

Jannat Mirza’s official Instagram account is @jannatmirza_

Jannat Mirza Husband / Affairs / Boyfriend / Wedding / Love

Jannat Mirza got engaged to a famous TikToker Umar Butt. Jannat Mirza has announced that she will marry Umar Butt soon. Umar Butt is a famous TikTok star. He is everyone's favorite due to his cute smile and good looks.

Jannat Mirza Facebook

Jannat Mirza is quite active on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MirzAaaJannat.Official/

Jannat Mirza Career Journey

Jannat Mirza started her career on social media platforms. She uploads personal vlogs and other interesting videos on her sites and now she is the most credible TikToker of the country.

Jannat Mirza Height

Jannat Mirza's height is 5 feet, “6” inches

Jannat Mirza’s Age and Star

Jannat Mirza age is 23 years old and her date of birth is Sep 14, 2000, star Leo, place of birth Faisalabad, Pakistan, nationality Pakistani and country of residence Pakistan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

