Jannat Mirza has earned fame and recognition as a Tiktok celebrity, artist and leading model of Pakistan. She gained fame as a TikTok star, known for her entertaining lip-sync videos on the video-sharing app.
Jannat Mirza was born on Thursday, Sep 14, 2000, in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Her father Mirza Anjum Kamal, is a police officer.
Jannat Mirza completed her graduation from the University of Faisalabad.
Jannat Mirza has two sisters, Alishbha Anjum and Sehar Mirza, and they too are TikTokers. She has one brother.
Jannat Mirza has been engaged to Umer Butt and they will get married soon this year.
Approximately, Jannat Mirza’s net worth is Rs10 million.
Jannat Mirza resides in Faisalabad, Pakistan. She works as a model. She is known for her beautiful looks, cute smile, style and hot personality. She has a big fan following in India. She is one of the most beautiful and trendy girls on Tiktok and you can see her in her modeling shoots right away.
She is best known for her comedy video clips and TikTok lip syncs. She usually shares photos of fashionable outfits and models on Instagram. She has earned a prized badge as a TikTok comedian. She is also a style blogger.
Pakistan's famous TikToker was openly offered marriage by a citizen whose video is going viral on social media. In response to the marriage proposal, Janat Mirza does not say anything but passes quietly and even refuses to marry with a gesture.
Jannat Mirza Instagram
Jannat Mirza’s official Instagram account is @jannatmirza_
Jannat Mirza Husband / Affairs / Boyfriend / Wedding / Love
Jannat Mirza got engaged to a famous TikToker Umar Butt. Jannat Mirza has announced that she will marry Umar Butt soon. Umar Butt is a famous TikTok star. He is everyone's favorite due to his cute smile and good looks.
Jannat Mirza Facebook
Jannat Mirza is quite active on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MirzAaaJannat.Official/
Jannat Mirza Career Journey
Jannat Mirza started her career on social media platforms. She uploads personal vlogs and other interesting videos on her sites and now she is the most credible TikToker of the country.
Jannat Mirza Height
Jannat Mirza's height is 5 feet, “6” inches
Jannat Mirza’s Age and Star
Jannat Mirza age is 23 years old and her date of birth is Sep 14, 2000, star Leo, place of birth Faisalabad, Pakistan, nationality Pakistani and country of residence Pakistan.
