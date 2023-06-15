Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

In a first, the British government has appointed Jane Marriott as the first female high commissioner to Pakistan.

Marriott, who is will take the office in mid-July, stated that she is ecstatic to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan, a country she visited twice before.

"I am looking forward to getting to know this culturally rich and deeply diverse country even better. The United Kingdom’s relationship with Pakistan is rooted in shared history. Our people-to-people ties bind our countries together in a common partnership, which I will be aiming to strengthen further," Marriott stated.

Delighted to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan! ???????? & ????????are connected by heritage, strong people ties, climate cooperation & growing trade. Dosti & Commonwealth links can ensure a prosperous future. Aap se jald mulaqat hogi!https://t.co/hfhFs5yUcz — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) June 15, 2023

But who is Jane Marriott? A coveted government official, Marriot was previously appointed as the high commissioner to Kenya from September 2019 to June 2023. During her tenure, she delivered the latest UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership in order to bolster prosperity, sustainable development, security, stability, people-to-people links, and ways to tackle climate change among the states.

A champion of environment reservation, Marriott oversaw the launch of new clean, green, sustainable energy projects and delivered UK-Kenyan cooperation to create the first-ever Kenyan Marine Commando Unit to the fight against terrorism in Kenya.

Marriott also supported the restoration of over 1,000 hectares of deforested land. It was under her leadership that the UK established a ‘Digital Access Programme’ in partnership with Kenyan stakeholders in the tech field to train users on digital inclusion, cyber hygiene, and regulation of online content.

The newly-appointed high commissioner to Pakistan brings experience to her new role having joined the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in 2001, following roles in the Cabinet Office and Home Office.

She previously served as the director of the UK’s Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit, joint FCDO Director for the Middle East and North Africa, ambassador to Sana’a, Yemen (2013-15), deputy and acting ambassador to Tehran; and as an adviser to the US special representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke.

She has also completed two diplomatic postings to Iraq and one to Afghanistan.