Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

In a first, the British government has appointed Jane Marriott as the first female high commissioner to Pakistan.
Marriott, who is will take the office in mid-July, stated that she is ecstatic to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan, a country she visited twice before.
"I am looking forward to getting to know this culturally rich and deeply diverse country even better. The United Kingdom’s relationship with Pakistan is rooted in shared history. Our people-to-people ties bind our countries together in a common partnership, which I will be aiming to strengthen further," Marriott stated.
Delighted to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan!
???????? & ????????are connected by heritage, strong people ties, climate cooperation & growing trade. Dosti & Commonwealth links can ensure a prosperous future.
Aap se jald mulaqat hogi!https://t.co/hfhFs5yUcz— Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) June 15, 2023
But who is Jane Marriott? A coveted government official, Marriot was previously appointed as the high commissioner to Kenya from September 2019 to June 2023. During her tenure, she delivered the latest UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership in order to bolster prosperity, sustainable development, security, stability, people-to-people links, and ways to tackle climate change among the states.
A champion of environment reservation, Marriott oversaw the launch of new clean, green, sustainable energy projects and delivered UK-Kenyan cooperation to create the first-ever Kenyan Marine Commando Unit to the fight against terrorism in Kenya.
Marriott also supported the restoration of over 1,000 hectares of deforested land. It was under her leadership that the UK established a ‘Digital Access Programme’ in partnership with Kenyan stakeholders in the tech field to train users on digital inclusion, cyber hygiene, and regulation of online content.
The newly-appointed high commissioner to Pakistan brings experience to her new role having joined the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in 2001, following roles in the Cabinet Office and Home Office.
She previously served as the director of the UK’s Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit, joint FCDO Director for the Middle East and North Africa, ambassador to Sana’a, Yemen (2013-15), deputy and acting ambassador to Tehran; and as an adviser to the US special representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard Holbrooke.
She has also completed two diplomatic postings to Iraq and one to Afghanistan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.
During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.
In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.