Pakistani students win highest number of EU scholarships globally

ISLAMABAD - In a remarkable achievement, Pakistani students have emerged as the frontrunners in securing the most prestigious Erasmus Mundus scholarships worldwide.

The EU Pakistan announced that Pakistan has attained the top position with an impressive count of 192 talented students who have been granted these scholarships.

Following closely behind are Indian students who secured 174 scholarships while students from Bangladesh secured 140 scholarships.

The Erasmus Mundus scholarships provide an incredible opportunity for students to pursue their studies in esteemed universities across European countries, fostering cultural exchange and international collaboration.

As many as 2,835 students hailing from 143 countries have been granted EU-funded scholarships to pursue their studies in 146 Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree programs.

Pakistan has always been the top scorer in terms of winning scholarships. Last year, 3,013 students from 133 countries were selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master programs and Pakistan ranked highest in the world.

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters programs are advanced study programs offered at the master's level. These programs are developed and delivered by international partnerships between multiple higher education institutions (HEI). Each program involves collaboration between at least three HEIs from different countries, with a requirement that at least two of them are EU Member States and the third country is associated with the program.

The main objective of these jointly recognized Master degrees is to promote excellence and internationalization among participating institutions. In addition to the academic benefits, scholarships are available to exceptional students who are accepted into these prestigious programs. These scholarships cover the expenses related to a student's participation in the program, including travel costs and a living allowance.

