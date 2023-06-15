Search

Pakistan

Ex-army officer's son convicted by military court returns home

Web Desk 11:02 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
Ex-army officer's son convicted by military court returns home
Source: File photo

Hassan Askari, the civilian son of a retired army officer who was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a military court, has returned home.

Hassan Askari, son of Major-General (R) Zafar Mehdi Askari, was arrested on October 2, 2020 for writing critical letters to the military leadership when General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief of army staff (COAS). He was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a military court in October 2021.

Askari, who is a computer engineer by profession, reportedly wrote the critical letter to the army high command in September last year.

According to The News, Askari was represented by an officer deputed by the Pakistan military court in a trial conducted in July this year.

During the trial, Askari's father complained that he was facing difficulties in meeting his son who was being kept at a high-security prison in Sahiwal.

The Islamabad High Court took up the case in January and directed the authorities concerned to hold the treason trial in camera.

There was no official announcement about Askari's trial and sentencing, and the details came out in a petition recently filed by his father in the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan court awards death sentence to Christian man over blasphemy

09:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

'No evidence' but 'would prove' allegations against senior army officer: Imran Khan

05:46 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Army deployed as cyclone Biparjoy heading towards Sindh coast

10:42 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

‘I have no evidence against senior army officer,’ PTI chief tells investigators

10:16 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

NA adopts resolution calling for May 9 vandalism suspects' trial in military courts

08:40 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Islamabad police to recruit retired military personnel

07:20 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sindh sees the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy as landfall begins in ...

11:57 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 15 June 2023

09:03 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee registers meager gains against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.

During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.

In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Karachi PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Islamabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Peshawar PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Quetta PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sialkot PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Attock PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujranwala PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Jehlum PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Multan PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Bahawalpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujrat PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nawabshah PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Chakwal PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Hyderabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nowshehra PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sargodha PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Faisalabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Mirpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: