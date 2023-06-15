Dar announces govt's decision on petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD – The price of petrol will remain unchanged for the next two weeks, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Thursday.

Dar said the decision to keep the fuel prices unchanged was made considering the exchange rates throughout the world.

According to the finance minister, there has been a modest increase in the price of petrol and crude oil in the international market recently.

He said that during the last 30 days the government has reduced the price of diesel and petrol by Rs35 and Rs20, respectively. He said that current prices will remain effective until June 30.

It is noteworthy that OGRA had proposed a cut in fuel prices based on the current rates of GST and petroleum levy.

Earlier, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said import of discounted crude oil would help the government provide relief to masses amid inflation. He said that bilateral ties with Russia were a key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy and Islamabad saw Moscow as a longstanding and time-tested friend.