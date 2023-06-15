Search

PakistanBusinessTop News

Dar announces govt's decision on petrol, diesel prices

Web Desk 10:04 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
Dar announces govt's decision on petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD – The price of petrol will remain unchanged for the next two weeks, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Thursday.

Dar said the decision to keep the fuel prices unchanged was made considering the exchange rates throughout the world.

According to the finance minister, there has been a modest increase in the price of petrol and crude oil in the international market recently.

He said that during the last 30 days the government has reduced the price of diesel and petrol by Rs35 and Rs20, respectively. He said that current prices will remain effective until June 30. 

It is noteworthy that OGRA had proposed a cut in fuel prices based on the current rates of GST and petroleum levy.

Earlier, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said import of discounted crude oil would help the government provide relief to masses amid inflation. He said that bilateral ties with Russia were a key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy and Islamabad saw Moscow as a longstanding and time-tested friend.

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from June 16?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistanis can still apply for Hajj 2023 under govt scheme: Here's the procedure and deadline

11:25 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from June 16?

11:14 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Punjab govt excludes homeopaths from public hospitals

02:38 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

IMF not satisfied with Pakistan's budget for FY24, pushes govt to increase taxes

11:38 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

US announces sanctions against Pakistani, Chinese companies linked to missile programme

04:53 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

SC announces detailed judgement on suo motu notice pertaining to Punjab, KP elections

08:57 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sindh sees the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy as landfall begins in ...

11:57 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 15 June 2023

09:03 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee registers meager gains against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.

During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.

In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Karachi PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Islamabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Peshawar PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Quetta PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sialkot PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Attock PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujranwala PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Jehlum PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Multan PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Bahawalpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujrat PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nawabshah PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Chakwal PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Hyderabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nowshehra PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sargodha PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Faisalabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Mirpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: