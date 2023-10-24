Palestinian death toll crosses 5,000 as Israel pounds Gaza with deadliest nights of bombings so far

JERUSALEM – Israel intensified attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, with over a hundred killed in overnight raids in the southern part of the besieged territory.

Jewish forces continued raids in the occupied West Bank, detaining Palestinians while airstrikes continued in response to Hamas assault.

Gaza ministry said the death toll now stands at 5,087, including 2,055 children and over 1,000 women. Over 15,000 were injured in the attacks by Israeli forces, which carried to daily bombardments of the region in the last 17 days of unrest.

Israeli media claimed that strikes hit over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip, however many civilians lost their lives. Several countries including Pakistan call for the resumption of peace process for the creation of a Palestinian state.

Amid the humanitarian crisis in the region, Israel restricted the entry of fuel into Gaza, fearing Hamas could use it for weapons and explosives. In reality, Gaza’s largest hospital is out of fuel. Ambulances, hospital incubators for children and water plants will soon stop functioning.

So far, hundreds of buildings have been razed with more than one million people displaced in the territory that has been under cordon.