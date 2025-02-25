Mustafa Murder Case: Sajid’s Hasan son admits using father’s manager’s account for drug transactions

KARACHI – Murder case of Mustafa Amir continues to unfold, and shocking revelations stunned everyone in ha igh profile case, as Sahir Hasan, the son of famous TV actor Sajid Hasan, was allegedly involved in a major drug trafficking operation.

Investigators uncovered that Sahir, along with the victim Mustafa and another suspect, were key players in Karachi’s illicit drug trade. Sahir Hasan was granted a one-day extension at the request of investigators. The court ordered Sahir to reappear on Tuesday.

As the probe into Mustafa’s murder was underway, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) joined the probe, focusing on potential money laundering and cybercrime aspects. SIU started drug trafficking connections, and sources have confirmed the involvement of an international drug network.

Sahir Hasan revealed meeting Mustafa through Armaghan. Investigators have obtained Sahir’s call data records to gather additional evidence. Authorities are now examining whether the murder is linked to the drug trade.

The investigation also suggests that Mustafa, Sahir, and a third suspect, Usman Swati, were integral parts of a drug network operating out of Karachi. Drugs were reportedly ordered from the dark web in Islamabad and transported to Karachi via courier companies.

While Mustafa was allegedly murdered and Usman died in a road accident, Sahir is now the sole individual running the operation. The suspects reportedly coordinated their activities via social media platforms.

Investigators uncovered that Sahir Hasan used his father’s manager’s bank account to facilitate his drug transactions. Sahir reportedly ordered cannabis around Rs5lac every week, which was delivered to his home. He sold cannabis for Rs. 10,000 per gram, managing to sell over 1,200 grams each month. The money from large drug transactions was allegedly transferred through the account of Sajid Hasan’s manager, Mukaram, to cover the payments.

Sahir Hasan further revealed that he had been using cannabis for 13 years and had been involved in selling drugs for the past two years alongside his associates. He disclosed that he had 12 clients, one of whom was also named Armaghan.