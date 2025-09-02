Six security personnel martyred, 5 terrorists killed in Bannu attack on FC Headquarterswe

BANNU – Six personnel of the Pakistan Army and Federal Constabulary (FC) were martyred after Indian-sponsored militants attacked the FC Headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, five armed assailants attempted to breach the facility’s perimeter before ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the boundary wall, causing part of it to collapse. The blast also damaged nearby civilian infrastructure and injured three civilians.

“Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our troops engaged the attackers with precision and eliminated all five militants linked to the Indian proxy group, Fitna al Khwarij,” the ISPR said, adding that a clearance operation in the area is ongoing and those responsible for this “heinous and cowardly act” will be brought to justice.

The ISPR further reiterated that Pakistan’s security forces, in unity with the nation, remain resolute in their mission to eradicate Indian-sponsored terrorism. “The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians only strengthen our commitment to safeguarding the nation at all costs,” the statement said.

Pakistan has seen a significant surge in terror activity since 2021, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A report by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) revealed that in June alone, the country suffered 78 terrorist attacks, resulting in at least 100 deaths. Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two peace committee members. A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 security personnel and 63 civilians.

In all, violence and counter-operations in June claimed 175 lives — 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies have intensified operations against militants, including targeted actions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district. Earlier this month, security personnel killed 47 Indian-backed terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan during separate operations in Balochistan’s Zhob district.