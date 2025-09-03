China’s Largest-Ever Military Parade sends strong message to the West

BEIJING – China’s epic showdown of geopolitical and now military might stunned world including Western leaders as Beijing held its largest-ever parade on Wednesday, with President Xi Jinping flanked by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

The event marked 80th anniversary of end of World War II, featuring thunderous tanks, missile launches, fighter jets, and thousands of troops marching in flawless formations across Tiananmen Square.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned world is facing a stark choice between peace and war, accusing “some countries” of bullying and declaring Beijing “unstoppable.”

The parade was a bold message to US, Europe, and neighboring nations that Beijing is ready to defend its core interests at any cost.

China Military Parade

The military showcase unveiled China’s latest weapons, from long-range nuclear-capable missiles to drones, stealth aircraft, and advanced fighter jets, signaling the country’s rapidly expanding military reach. The parade’s grand route passed Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City, watched by over 50,000 spectators and dozens of foreign leaders.

Xi’s speech repeatedly referenced “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” widely seen as a veiled warning regarding Taiwan. While the People’s Liberation Army has modernized significantly, it has also undergone major internal purges, highlighting Xi’s tight control over the military.

The event capped a week of high-profile diplomacy, interpreted as a subtle rebuke to the West and a clear show of support for Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.