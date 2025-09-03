Ducky Bhai’s 600,000 Dirhams, Rs150 Million confiscated amid Gambling App Case trial

ISLAMABAD – More trouble for Saad ur-Rehman alias Ducky Bhai as authorities uncovered massive financial holdings of famous YouTuber in sweeping crackdown on illegal online gambling promotions.

Pakistani journalist and TV host Javed Chaudhry made startling revalations saying investigators found 6Lac dirhams in Dubai, Rs150 million in Pakistani bank accounts, and Rs325,000 in digital wallets, all of which have been seized and transferred to the government treasury.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA) claims Ducky Bhai used his YouTube channel and social media platforms to promote unregistered gambling apps, causing massive financial losses to unsuspecting users.

Evidence recovered from his mobile, including WhatsApp chats and payment records, links him directly to these operations. During ongoing investigations, several others including Iqra Kanwal, and Mudassir Hussain, have also come under the agency’s scrutiny.

Ducky Bhai, already in custody for promoting illegal gambling apps, faces further legal action as authorities continue to unravel a potential fraud network worth billions of rupees.