Ravi River Flood Update: Mai Safuran Embankment Breached to save Head Sidhnai

LAHORE – Pakistan’s most populated region and home to agrciulture land Punjab is facing catastrophic flood crisis as Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers swell to alarming levels amid heavy rains and massive water releases from India.

Amid alarming situation, authorities taken drastic action, blowing up the protective embankment at Head Sidhnai near Pir Mahal to prevent a bigger disaster.

Water flow at Head Sidhnai surged to 173,000 cusecs, submerging over two dozen villages in Khanewal. Sutlej River continues to rise, with Head Ganda Singh recording 269,000 cusecs, while a breached embankment near Mari Mian Sahib in Bahawalnagar has engulfed farmlands and residential areas. Head Trimmu is witnessing an extreme flood level, with 399,000 cusecs of water threatening nearby communities.

Authorities warn that 800,000 cusecs of water may hit Multan today, where 400,000 people have already been evacuated. PDMA reports show severe flows at key points, including Head Balloki at 148,000 cusecs and Head Marala at 239,000 cusecs.

NDMA issued an urgent alert, predicting catastrophic surges in the coming hours. So far, 41 lives have been lost, 3,129 villages affected, and over 2.4 million people displaced.

Authorities continue evacuation and relief efforts, but the scale of the disaster has left the province on edge.