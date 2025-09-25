Pakistan take on Bangladesh today to book final spot against India in Asia Cup

DUBAI – Stage is set for nail-biting showdown as Pakistan’s Green Shirts prepare to take on Bangladesh in a crucial Super Four clash. A win today would send Pakistan straight to Sunday’s highly anticipated final against arch-rival India, and the team is leaving no stone unturned.

The spotlight remains on Pakistan’s batting lineup, which has struggled in recent matches. Fakhar Zaman, Saeem Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, and Mohammad Haris failed to make an impact against Sri Lanka, but Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz stepped up under pressure, guiding the team to a hard-fought four-wicket victory. Opener Sahibzada Farhan has been a bright spark, leading the run charts with 156 runs so far, while the bowling attack, spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi, has been clinical.

Captain Salman Ali Agha hailed Shaheen Afridi as a team asset and “genuine match-winner,” strressing that bowling first on the slow Dubai pitch could be the key to success. Despite being favorites on paper, Pakistan suffered a recent defeat to Bangladesh, proving that the Tigers cannot be underestimated.

Bangladesh will likely miss injured captain Liton Das. Their bowling hopes lie with Mustafizur Rahman and Rashid Hussain, while batsmen Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, and Jaker Ali carry the responsibility of steering the Tigers to victory.

Pakistan’s batting woes continue to be a concern. While fans eagerly await Fakhar Zaman’s signature aggressive innings, opener Sahibzada Farhan has been the standout performer. Saeem Ayub has been a huge disappointment, scoring just 23 runs in five matches at an average of 4.60, including three ducks in the first three games. Mohammad Haris has contributed only one half-century for a total of 100 runs, Salman Ali Agha averages 11 with just 45 runs, and Hasan Nawaz has failed in all three of his matches. To overcome Bangladesh, Pakistan’s entire batting lineup must shoulder responsibility.

In the bowling department, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Saeem Ayub have each taken six wickets, while Hussain Talat and Abrar Ahmed have delivered match-turning performances. Captain Salman Ali Agha praised his team’s depth, saying, “Mohammad Nawaz is immensely talented, and I hope he and Hussain Talat keep up this form. Abrar is our go-to man in tough situations. Our fielding coach, Shane McDermott, has been phenomenal—we even call him our ‘rock star.’”

On slow Dubai pitch, the toss could play a decisive role, with teams likely preferring to chase.