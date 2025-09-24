Abhishek Sharma’s 75 fires India to 168 against Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super Four

DUBAI – India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma produced a batting masterclass, smashing a rapid 75 from 37 deliveries, to propel the Men in Blue to a strong 168/6 in their ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four encounter against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s stand-in captain Jaker Ali opted to bowl first after winning the toss, but the move immediately backfired. Abhishek and Shubman Gill went on the offensive from the outset, adding 77 runs inside just seven overs. Gill played his part with a quick-fire 29 off 19 balls, laced with two fours and a six, before Rishad Hossain provided the breakthrough by dismissing him, offering Bangladesh their first moment of relief.

Abhishek, however, continued his assault, briefly partnering with Shivam Dube (2 off 3) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (5 off 11) before a miscommunication led to his run-out in the 12th over. His fiery innings, decorated with six boundaries and five towering sixes, was the highest score of the innings and had the Dubai crowd roaring in support.

India’s momentum dipped after his departure, as wickets tumbled and the scoreline read 129/5 by the 15th over. Just when Bangladesh sensed a turnaround, Hardik Pandya rose to the occasion. The all-rounder crafted a fluent 38 from 29 deliveries, striking four fours and one six, while Axar Patel played a steady hand, remaining unbeaten on 10 off 15 balls. Their 39-run stand for the sixth wicket helped India recover and finish strongly. Pandya eventually fell to Mohammad Saifuddin on the final delivery of the innings.

Among Bangladesh’s bowlers, Rishad Hossain stood out with excellent figures of 2/27 from three overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, and Saifuddin chipped in with a wicket apiece to restrict India from pushing the total further.

Extras contributed 4 runs (1 no-ball, 2 wides, 1 leg bye), with India finishing at 168 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Powered by Abhishek’s explosive stroke play at the top and Pandya’s resilience in the middle order, India have set a stiff target under the lights in Dubai. Bangladesh, meanwhile, may rue their skipper’s decision to bowl first as they prepare for the chase.