BCCI lodges complaint against Haris Rauf, Shaibzada Farhan amid Asia Cup rivalry

DUBAI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistani cricketers Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf as ongoing rivalry in the Asia Cup 2025 escalated.

The BCCI has accused both players of making provocative gestures during the match.

According to the BCCI, Farhan made a controversial gesture during his celebration, using his bat in a manner that resembled a firearm.

Meanwhile, Haris Rauf allegedly mocked the India with 6-0 gesture, reflecting the Pakistan’s dominance in recent military escalation when six Indian fighter jets were downed by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed the allegations as a product of India’s double standards.

The PCB reminded the ICC that earlier in September, Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav had linked India’s victory over Pakistan to the actions of the Indian military, an act which the PCB had officially protested, as it violated the spirit of the game.

This latest controversy highlights the ongoing politicization of cricket matches between India and Pakistan.

Experts suggest that India often uses such incidents as a tool to apply pressure on Pakistan, while also fueling anti-Pakistan sentiment on social media.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a crucial Super Four match of the Asia Cup today in Dubai. The winner of the match will lock horn with India in final on Sunday.