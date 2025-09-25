95% of men desire second message, says Pakistani actress Saima Qureshi

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Saima Qureshi has made a bold statement about men and their marital desires, claiming that 95 percent of men are inclined towards a second marriage.

She argued that it is better for men to marry again rather than engage in immoral affairs.

The actress discussed various topics, including men’s second marriages and extramarital relationships, while highlighting the issue of infidelity.

She pointed out that many women in the media have facilitated their husbands’ second marriages and mentioned instances where men with two wives live together harmoniously.

Saima emphasized that men in Pakistan are not afraid to engage in extramarital relationships, and some even believe they should openly marry their partners if they choose to pursue a relationship outside of their marriage.

She warned that a man’s wrong actions can destroy entire families and generations, urging men to consider the consequences before making such decisions.

According to Saima, men should think carefully before playing with anyone’s emotions or making false promises.

She stressed the importance of considering their children’s well-being and, in her view, suggested that marrying a second time would be a much more responsible choice than engaging in illicit behavior.