Cardiology hospital warns of halting free treatment on health card

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has issued a warning that it will halt treatment under the Health Card program starting October 1st if outstanding payments are not cleared.

The hospital has sent a letter to State Life Insurance, the program’s managing entity, outlining the Rs1.5 billion in unpaid dues.

PIC officials stated that the delay in payment has already disrupted the supply of medicines and medical equipment, severely impacting hospital operations.

The hospital’s management emphasized that unless the overdue payments are settled promptly, the institute would be unable to continue providing services to patients under the Health Card scheme.

The outstanding balance is primarily due from State Life Insurance, which has not fulfilled its financial obligations despite multiple reminders.

In addition, the provincial government has not released the Rs12 billion allocated for the Health Card program to State Life Insurance, further complicating matters.

According to health department officials, these financial difficulties are preventing the government from making necessary payments, but they are making efforts to resolve the situation and ensure continued health services under the program.