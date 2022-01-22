PM Imran to interact with public via telephonic calls tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will answer the public's questions via telephone on Sunday, Shahbaz Gill announced.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive direct phone calls from the general public in another program of Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam approximately at 1500 hours on January 23.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will listen to the complaints and opinions of the people and will inform them about different initiatives taken by the PTI government, he added.

The premier regularly speaks at public gatherings and addresses the nation through television briefings, however, his one-on-one interactions with citizens or open press conferences are occasional.

During his inaugural speech in the parliament as the head of the government, Khan promised to answer the questions of his fellow lawmakers twice a month in a session dubbed as Prime Minister’s Question Hour.

